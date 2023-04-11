IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 3.5%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.65. 89,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 361,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

