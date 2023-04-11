IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 3.5%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.65. 89,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 361,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
- Carmax Bottoms And Shifts Gears For Reversal
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.