IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,554,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $222.49. 86,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,425. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.