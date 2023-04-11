Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $190.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.35), with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.50).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The firm has a market cap of £347.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.35.

About Indus Gas

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.