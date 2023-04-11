Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider Acquires 468,750 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
DMAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,257. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.