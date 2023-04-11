Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider Acquires 468,750 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,257. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

