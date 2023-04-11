Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells 1,869 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 728,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,923. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.