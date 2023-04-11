Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells 1,869 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 728,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,923. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

