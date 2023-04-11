inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Down 6.9% This Week

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $196.31 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0073241 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,276,937.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

