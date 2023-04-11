Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

