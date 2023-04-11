Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

