International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.91% of International Game Technology worth $41,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

