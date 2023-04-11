Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,161. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

