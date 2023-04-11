Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,620,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886,324. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.