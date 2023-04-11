Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 11th (AEE, ALKS, AMD, AMK, AR, AXON, AXTA, AY, AZN, BBD.B)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 11th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from £127 ($157.28) to £119 ($147.37).

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$81.00.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $187.00 to $250.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$168.00 to C$169.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $167.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$117.00 to C$120.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $179.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 715 ($8.85) to GBX 700 ($8.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $105.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $146.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $30.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $279.00 to $298.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $256.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $637.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $164.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $45.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $395.00 to $392.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $230.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $213.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $515.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $123.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $59.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $320.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $86.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $42.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $220.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $277.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $283.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $283.00 to $314.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$60.50 to C$59.50.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$25.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($7.74) to GBX 740 ($9.16). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $107.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $116.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.