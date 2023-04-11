Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 11th (AEE, ALKS, AMD, AMK, AR, AXON, AXTA, AY, AZN, BBD.B)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 11th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from £127 ($157.28) to £119 ($147.37).

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$81.00.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $187.00 to $250.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$168.00 to C$169.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $167.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$117.00 to C$120.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $179.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 715 ($8.85) to GBX 700 ($8.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $105.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $146.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $30.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $279.00 to $298.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $256.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $637.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $300.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $164.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $45.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $395.00 to $392.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $230.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $213.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $515.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $123.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $59.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $320.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $86.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $42.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $220.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $277.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $283.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $283.00 to $314.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$60.50 to C$59.50.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 131 ($1.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$25.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($7.74) to GBX 740 ($9.16). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $107.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $116.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

