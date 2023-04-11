Investors Buy Large Volume of New Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,604% compared to the average daily volume of 811 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NGD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 9,341,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,676. The stock has a market cap of $891.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

