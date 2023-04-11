Investors Buy Large Volume of Wheaton Precious Metals Call Options (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 5,570 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,722. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

