Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 7,110,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,962. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

