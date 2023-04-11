iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393,625 shares. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

