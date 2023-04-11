iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $246.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

