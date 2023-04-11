iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Up to $27.35

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.35, but opened at $28.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 2,818,893 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980,057 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,942,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 708,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

