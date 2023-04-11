iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. 3,106,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,567,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

