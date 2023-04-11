iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:INDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,616 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.