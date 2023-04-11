iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 8.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.34. 173,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

