Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

CAT traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

