Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,159 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,383. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

