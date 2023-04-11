Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $5.04 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 804,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,515. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

