Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Bank of America makes up about 2.8% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,950,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

