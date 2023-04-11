Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.74 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $147,942.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.66 or 1.00031659 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01191538 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,494.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.