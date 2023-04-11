JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 774,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

