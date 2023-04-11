JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 514,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 617,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,861. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.