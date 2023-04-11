Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $452.17 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $452.17 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00060825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001177 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 475,646,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,640,756 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

