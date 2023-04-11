Kava (KAVA) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $440.39 million and approximately $23.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 475,960,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,007,189 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

