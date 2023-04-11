Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.
Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %
WU opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.
Institutional Trading of Western Union
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
