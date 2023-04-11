Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

WU opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

