Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kimball International Trading Down 0.2 %
Kimball International stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $445.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball International (KBAL)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.