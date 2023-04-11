Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimball International stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $445.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth $72,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

