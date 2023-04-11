Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.9% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. 1,648,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730,348. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

