Kinross Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 45,307 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 212% compared to the typical volume of 14,531 put options.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 6,304,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,551,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

