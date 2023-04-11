Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider James Spenceley Buys 4,000 Shares

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Rating) insider James Spenceley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.79 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,160.00 ($10,039.74).
Kogan.com Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.
Kogan.com Company Profile
