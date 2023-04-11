Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $632,420.15 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00128195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

