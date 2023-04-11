Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after buying an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.