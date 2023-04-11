Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,800 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 152.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Li Auto by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,657 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. 3,127,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

