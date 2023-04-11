Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ASG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 131,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,799. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.