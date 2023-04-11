Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ASG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 131,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,799. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

