Linear Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Linear has a market capitalization of $139.40 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

