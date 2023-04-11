LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIQT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 4,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

