Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.51 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $154.29 million and $3.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,729,509 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

