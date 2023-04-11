Litecoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $92.80 or 0.00308918 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.75 billion and $612.81 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,686,477 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

