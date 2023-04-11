LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 3,017 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $13,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LivePerson Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 1,079,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,891. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.