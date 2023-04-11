LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 3,017 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $13,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LivePerson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 1,079,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,891. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.