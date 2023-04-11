Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 49.49 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLOY. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.81).

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($169,599.60). Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

