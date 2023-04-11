Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. 2,604,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,259,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lufax by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lufax by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 882,747 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

