Lumi Credits Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $101.61 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

