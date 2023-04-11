Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.61. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 17,214 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $678.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

