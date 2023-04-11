Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on May 4th

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 383.10 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 363.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.60. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449 ($5.56).

Insider Activity at Manchester & London Investment Trust

In other news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £9,375 ($11,609.91). Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

