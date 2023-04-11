MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $335.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.83 and a 200-day moving average of $303.90. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

